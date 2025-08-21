 Class 9 Student Shoots Teacher At Uttarakhand School, Hides Gun In Lunchbox
A Class 9 student in Kashipur shot his teacher with a pistol hidden in his lunchbox, critically injuring him. The incident sparked outrage among educators, who called it a grave lapse in school safety. All private schools in the district were shut today as teachers observed a "Black Day" in protest.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Class 9 student shot his teacher inside a school by smuggling a pistol in a lunchbox | Image: Canva

In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student at a private school in Kashipur carried a pistol inside his lunch box and opened fire on a teacher, leaving him critically injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Shri Gurunanak Senior Secondary School on Kundeshwari Road.

As per the police reports, the student fired Physics teacher Gagandeep Singh Kohli from behind using a country-made pistol, which was hidden in his tiffin box. The teacher had concluded a lecture and was leaving the class when the student drew out his gun and fired. The bullet struck under the teacher’s right shoulder.

The incident has left the school community and the local authorities badly shaken. Staff members quickly apprehended the student as he attempted to flee. A case has been registered against the student, who is now in police custody. Meanwhile, the injured teacher was taken to a private hospital, where he is in the ICU in critical condition.

Teachers Demand Safety Measures

Protesting, the Udham Singh Nagar Independent School Association announced that it will keep all CBSE and recognised private schools in the district shut on Thursday. Declaring it a “Black Day,” teachers will hold a silent march from Kashipur’s Ramleela Ground to the SDM office, demanding urgent and stronger safety protocols in schools to protect educators. Association leaders condemned the attack as a serious failure of school safety.

