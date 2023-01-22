e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC finally rebuilds MU wall demolished for PM Modi event

The activists from Yuva Sena had objected to tearing down the wall and using the varsity space for parking the vehicles of the attendees at the inauguration of Metro train's line 7 phase 2 at nearby Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
MU's Kalina campus wall being reconstructed |
Mumbai: Following a complaint by activists, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday finally reconstructed the part of a boundary wall at the University of Mumbai (MU)'s Kalina campus that was demolished to allow parking of vehicles for a city event headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The activists from Yuva Sena had objected to tearing down the wall and using the varsity space for parking the vehicles of the attendees at the inauguration of Metro train's line 7 phase 2 at nearby Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday.

article-image

They protested again when the wall remained broken a couple of days after the event. "There's a girls' hostel near the fence, whose security was compromised. After we issued an ultimatum unless the wall should is rebuilt we would do it on our own, the construction work began," Yuva Sena said in a statement.

This isn't the first instance of MU's Kalina campus being used for political events. Student groups hailing from the varsity had also written to the Governor back when members of the Chief Minister’s Dussehra rally parked their cars on the land allotted for MU’s International Research Centre for Ambedkar Studies on October 5 last year. Following the rally, the students also shared images of alcohol bottles amongst the other garbage discarded on the campus.

