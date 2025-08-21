 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Closes Today For CRP-CSA XV Post At ibps.in; Last Chance To Apply, Check Eligibility, Fees, And Selection Process
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Closes Today For CRP-CSA XV Post At ibps.in; Last Chance To Apply, Check Eligibility, Fees, And Selection Process

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 for 10,270 Customer Service Associate posts will closes today. Candidates must apply online at ibps.in

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an important announcement for applicants to the 2025 IBPS Clerk Recruitment. Today, August 21, 2025, the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associate (CRP-CSA XV) enrolment period will end. In order to prevent last-minute technical difficulties, IBPS has advised candidates to finish their registration and payment well in advance of the deadline.

Interested applicants who haven't applied yet can still finish the registration process online at ibps.in, the IBPS's official website. The organization's 10270 Customer Service Associate vacancies will be filled via this hiring effort.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must hold a degree in any field from a university in India approved by the government.

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia
Miami: Massive Brawl Erupts On Carnival Cruise Ship As Passengers Fight Allegedly Over Chicken Tender - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover
An equivalent degree approved by the central government is also acceptable.

At the time of online registration, candidates must have either:

- A valid degree certificate, or

- A current grade report confirming graduation.

The certificate/mark sheet must clearly mention the percentage of marks obtained.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC / ST / PwBD / ESM / DESM candidates – ₹175

All other categories – ₹850

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for clerk registration.

Step 3: Following this, applicants must register before beginning the application process.

Step 4: After that, complete the form, pay for it, upload any required documents, and submit it.

Step 5: Get the form by downloading it, then print it off for your records.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes On August 21; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process has two stages:

Preliminary Exam

Main Exam

Preliminary Exam details:

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 60 minutes

To qualify, candidates must score above the cut-off marks set by IBPS in each of the three sections of the exam.

