Navi Mumbai Water Woes: TIA To Launch Protest If Issue Is Not Resolved By September 6 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Poured with complaints of water problems from industrial units, Taloja Industries Association (TIA) has warned to hit the road if the water supply issue is not resolved by September 6. They say that the water supply to the industrial units is extremely poor and industrial units have to cut their production.

TIA says that every day, it receives multiple complaints about water problems from its member Industries, reported from across all corners of Taloja MIDC. Ironically, even if the Industries are not receiving the minimum consented water supply, they are still being charged by MIDC for the minimum supply. TIA finds this charge inconsistent and strongly condemns it.

'TIA cannot turn a blind eye to disparity'

“We believe that there is absolutely no reason why only a handful of Industries in Taloja should receive water, whilst the rest of the Industries suffer, thereby incurring huge business losses. TIA cannot turn a blind eye to this disparity and will not accept the flaw,” said Satish Shetty, president of TIA.

He added that the poor water supply is so severe that Industries are forced to depend on water tankers to fulfill their daily water demands. “Due to lack of water, the production activities at many Industries are halted and they are forced to pay their employees, who are sitting idle. The situation is so grave that Industries are not getting water for even drinking and sanitation purposes,” said Shetty.

Most Industries are aggrieved that despite paying monthly water charges to MIDC they are not receiving the minimum consented water quantity, said another member of TIA.

TIA to hold protest if problem not resolved by Wednesday

“TIA has decided that if the water scarcity problem of its member Industries is not resolved by Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Managing Committee members of TIA and its members will hit the road and widely protest about the severe lack of water supply and it will also be forced to use all available means of agitation,” said Shetty.

Earlier, members of TIA held a meeting with Industries Minister (Maharashtra)- Uday Samant, on June 24,2023, the industries are still struggling to receive water in their respective Industries. Escalations to MIDC authorities have not yielded results.