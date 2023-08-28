Navi Mumbai: Karanjade Node Residents To Protest On August 29 Over Water Issues |

Navi Mumbai: Like Taloja, Karanjade node has been facing poor water supply problems for the past several months. Now, residents of the node are losing patience and under the guidance of former Sarpanch Rameshwar Angre, they will take out a Jalakrosh Morcha (water protest march) on August 29.

The purpose of the protest march was to address water supply issues that plagued the node. In a gathering held at Sector 6, Karanjade, Rameshwar Angre, along with other residents such as Chandrakant Patil, a former police officer, Shiv Sena deputy city chief Sandeep Bhaskar, and several residents, have decided the protest. During the meeting, the residents stated that the protest aims to highlight the urgent need for a consistent and sufficient water supply for the residents of Karanjade Colony.

Details On Karanjade Project By CIDCO

Karanjade, developed by CIDCO has over 550 buildings and a population of approximately 1 lakh. CIDCO, during the development of the Karanjade node, promised to provide basic amenities such as water, electricity, and good roads to its residents.

Among all, water is an important need and this is met from the Patalganga River, treated at Bhokarpada, and supplied to CIDCO by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). However, residents have been grappling with water shortage for the past three to four months, leaving them frustrated and in dire need of a solution.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Bhoomipujan Ceremony To Be Held For New BJP Office In Panvel

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)