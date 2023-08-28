Navi Mumbai: Bhoomipujan Ceremony To Be Held For New BJP Office In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Ground-Breaking Ceremony To Be Held For New BJP Office In Panvel | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Bhoomipujan ceremony for the new building of North Raigad District office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on August 28 morning and Minister of Public Works, MLA Ravindra Chavan, will attend the event. Former MP Ramsheth Thakur will also be present at the event.

The event is expected to be attended by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi. The new office is located in Derawali, Panvel taluka.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the renovated central office of BJP was scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. It is situated near Rupali Cinema in Panvel City and renovation work has been completed recently.

Details On Guest List

For this programme, an invitation has been extended to officials, workers, and citizens to attend. This announcement has been made by BJP’s Uttar Raigad District President, Avinash Koli. Panvel Taluka Mandal President Arunsheth Bhagat, City Mandal President Jayant Pagade, Kamothe Mandal President Ravindra Joshi, Kalamboli Mandal President Ravinath Patil, Kharghar Mandal President Brijesh Patel, Uran Mandal President Ravi Bhoir, Khalapur Mandal President Ramdas Thombre, Karjat Mandal President Mangesh Mhasakar, and Khopoli Mandal President Ramesh Raterkar are expected to be present at the event.

