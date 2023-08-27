Navi Mumbai: Juinagar Station Enhances Railway's Efficiency With Commissioning Of New Stabling Sidings And Signalling Upgrades

FPJ

In a significant development for Mumbai's railway infrastructure, four new local train stabling sidings were successfully commissioned at Juinagar Station on Sunday, August 27th. The project, a collaboration between Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) and Central Railway (CR), was completed on Sunday during the mega block. This project was part of the conversion of 9-car local trains into 12-car local trains on the harbour line.

Streamline maintenance processes

"Stabling lines, also known as parking areas for empty trains, have been established to streamline train maintenance processes. These four new stabling sidings at Juinagar Station include two with a capacity of parking two local trains each, resulting in a total stabling capacity of six rakes of 12 cars each" said an official of CR. "This advancement is expected to optimize train maintenance, reduce manpower requirements, and facilitate routine inspections without necessitating train movement," he said.

Previously, the absence of dedicated stabling lines led to the use of platforms at Vashi and Panvel stations for parking empty trains, causing disruptions and requiring additional resources for daily maintenance. With the newly commissioned stabling sidings, the need for train movement during maintenance is eliminated, ensuring uninterrupted yard upkeep and resource conservation.

Upgrading the signalling system

Furthermore, the project involved upgrading the signalling system at Juinagar Station. The relay interlocking system was modernized with an Electronic Interlocking system, increasing signal movement routes from 35 to 69 and enhancing operational flexibility within the yard.

According to a senior official of CR, the comprehensive initiative encompassed the installation of 29 signals, 7 points, 9 turnouts, 3 kilometres of track linking, and 3.6 kilometres of OHE wiring.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, emphasized that this achievement will significantly bolster the Harbour line's operational capacity in the future.

"With these new stabling sidings at Juinagar Station, Mumbai's railway system takes a notable stride forward, promising improved efficiency, reduced maintenance challenges, and enhanced operational capabilities in the long run. This accomplishment marks a positive advancement in the city's efforts to enhance its public transportation network." he said.

