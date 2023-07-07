Navi Mumbai: Flooded Uran Railway Station Makes Waves On Social Media

Representative Picture |

In a recently surfaced video on social media platforms, an under-construction building of the Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai has been shown flooded with water, sparking concerns about the station's readiness for its upcoming inauguration. The 17-second video, which went viral on July 6, depicts three individuals enjoying the flooded area of the station as like a swimming pool.

Responding to the video, the Central Railway clarified that the building is still in the process of being constructed and has not yet been opened for public use.

"The building is under construction phase. It's not yet commissioned, not opened for public use. We request the public to avoid such activities for safety reasons," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"The Central Railway and construction authorities are working diligently to complete the project and ensure the safety and comfort of future passengers," he added.

First phase upto Kharkopar completed

The Uran railway station is a crucial component of the proposed Belapur-Uran suburban corridor, a project eagerly anticipated by the residents of Navi Mumbai. The corridor aims to improve connectivity in the region and has been implemented in two phases. The first phase, connecting Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar over a distance of 12.4 km, commenced passenger operations in November 2018.

The remaining 14.3 km section, which links Kharkopar to Uran, is nearing completion, bringing the project closer to its final goal. Although it received certification for passenger train operations from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in March, services are yet to commence on this stretch.