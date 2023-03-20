Navi Mumbai: Kharkopar-Uran railway track ready for passengers trains | Representative pic

Mumbai: The last phase of the Belapur-Uran line is now almost ready for passenger traffic, as officials have certified the track for passenger trains at 70 kph.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for of Central Circle, Manoj Arora, said, “The track between Kharkopar and Uran is fit for running a passenger train.”

CRS sanction is required for the execution of any work on an open line, that will affect the running of trains carrying passengers and any temporary arrangements necessary for carrying it out, except in an emergency.

If, for any reason, a sanctioned work is not taken within 12 months from the date of sanction, the commissioner should be approached for a renewal of the sanction. Currently, the Central Railway is running local services between Belapur/ Uran to Kharkopar. Track laying work between Kharkopar and Uran is also completed.

“We received the permission of CRS for running of passenger trains between Kharkopar and Uran,” said a CR official, adding that local services will also start soon.

The total length of the proposed Belapur-Uran line is 26.7 km, which was executed in two phases. The first phase of this project, spanning 12.4 km between Nerul/Belapur and Kharkopar, was opened to passengers in November 2018. While the remaining 14.3 km is underway after a few delays and is now expected to begin operations.

The project plays a crucial role in connecting the Navi Mumbai Airport. Nerul/Belapur currently allows commuters to reach Kharkopar; once this final phase is operational, commuters will be able to reach Uran from CSMT in nearly an hour and 45 minutes.

This project has crossed many deadlines in the past. As per sources, the line would have been completed by September 2022, but due to opposition from surrounding villages due to compensation issues, the work was not allowed on some patches.