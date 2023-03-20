Navi Mumbai: Uran constituency gets ₹147 crores for road infrastructure in state budget

MLA Mahesh Baldi |

The efforts of MLA Mahesh Baldi brought results as Rs 147.5 crores has been allocated in the state budget 2023-24 for the Uran assembly. The majority of this fund will be used for road development.

According to Baldi, Uran is a strategically important city of the state especially as the city will be well connected with the Nerul-Uran route soon. Additionally, the importance of the city has increased as the work of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is underway. Even the MTHL will be operational by the end of the year.

The funds to be received from the state will be used for infrastructure development like Rs 47 crore for rural roads, Rs 58 crore for major district roads, and specific amounts for the remaining work of Kon-Savle road, Dand-Turade road, and Gulsunde-Jambhivali-Karade road.

MLA Baldi expressed gratitude towards state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan for their support.