Ganeshotsav 2025: Western Railway Announces Special Crowd Management Measures At Charni Road For Anant Chaturdashi

Western Railway deploys RPF and GRP personnel at Charni Road to manage crowds during Anant Chaturdashi Ganpati Visarjan | Representational Image

Mumbai: In anticipation of a massive surge in passenger traffic on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi—the final day of Ganpati Visarjan—Western Railway (WR) has deployed robust crowd control measures at Charni Road station, one of the key transit points near Girgaon Chowpatty, a major immersion site in Mumbai.

Robust Security Deployment

"Around 159 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 200 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are being deployed at Charni Road station. Equipped with loudspeakers, walkie-talkies, CCTV monitoring systems, and supported by commercial staff, these teams will ensure real-time monitoring and quick response to any untoward incidents," said an official.

Passenger Safety and Travel Advisory

“Apart from operational changes, our focus is also on maintaining safety and smooth passenger movement throughout the day and night,” said a senior WR official. “We urge commuters to plan their travel in advance and make use of the additional train services being provided.”

Mumbai Police and civic authorities are also expected to assist in coordination efforts at immersion spots across the city, with Girgaon Chowpatty remaining the focal point for large processions and public gatherings.

Additional Train Services and Operational Changes

To manage the expected crowds on Saturday, September 6, WR has already announced 12 additional special local train services between Churchgate and Virar during the night of September 6 and 7. These services are aimed at facilitating the smoother dispersal of thousands of devotees heading to and returning from the immersion ceremonies.

Apart from that, to decongest Charni Road station, Fast UP locals (trains moving towards Churchgate from Virar/Borivali) will halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm on Saturday. This temporary change is designed to disperse the passenger load across multiple stations and prevent overcrowding at specific hubs.

However, Slow UP locals (also heading from Borivali/Virar to Churchgate) will skip Charni Road station between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm on Saturday. This measure is expected to ease pressure on Platforms 2 and 3, which are likely to witness a high influx of immersion-bound devotees.