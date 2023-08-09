Navi Mumbai: 12-Hour Water Cut Turns Into 2-Day Nightmare Due To Pipeline Leakage

Water Pipeline leakage | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The 12 hours water cut for maintenance of the main pipeline of the Morbe dam that supplies water to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has turned into a 2 days nightmare as the pipeline developed leakage at Ajivali village and water supply could not be resumed on Wednesday.

The water supply department of NMMC took a 12-hour shutdown at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant from 10am to 10pm on August 8. So, there was no water supply on the evening of August 8 in the Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Airoli wards of NMMC. The water supply was supposed to resume on Wednesday morning with low pressure. However, after leakage developed in the pipeline, the supply was stopped from the treatment plant.

Water supply stopped due to pipeline leakage repair work

“Water supply was stopped for repair work of line leakage. Dewatering work has been started for repairs. So, there will be no water supply on Wednesday evening. The water supply will resume but with less pressure and less time,” said an official from NMMC.

Similarly, during this period, there will be no supply in the Kamothe node under CIDCO jurisdiction.

The civic body has appealed to citizens of the NMMC area and Kamothe and Kharghar nodes to store water and use it sparingly during this period.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)