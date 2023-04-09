Mumbai: Sudden leakage in Tansa pipeline disrupts water supply; repaired promptly by BMC officials

Mumbai: Sudden leakage in Tansa water pipeline repaired promptly by BMC officials | FPJ

Mumbai: On April 8, a sudden leakage in the Tansa river water pipeline was reported around 3.30 pm. The incident caused concern in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'East' division and 'G North' division, as it resulted in the disruption of the water supply in parts of the city.

This was the third water leakage incident in the past one month. Due to the leakage, parts of the city including Andheri (East), Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim and Matunga faced temporary water cuts on Saturday.

However, the officials from the BMC took immediate action to repair the pipeline, ensuring that the water supply was restored by 4 am on Sunday (April 9) morning.

The leak

The Tansa water pipeline is a crucial component of the BMC's water supply network, delivering water to Dharavi and surrounding areas.

A hole was detected in the 21-inch-long pipe, causing the water to leak out.

The repair work undertaken by BMC

Upon detecting the leakage, the BMC officials sprang into action and repaired the pipeline with great urgency. The repair work ended at 4:15 am and within a few hours the water supply was restored.

The officials involved in the repair work included the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu, and the engineers and staff of the BMC's water department.

15% water cut in Mumbai

The city, which is already facing a 15% water loss due to a ruptured water mains tunnel in Thane, has suffered acute water cutbacks in certain suburbs. A pipeline burst in the JVLR region a few days ago, cutting off water to parts of the K East neighbourhood.

The tunnel taking water to the Bhandup treatment plant was punctured in Thane in March due to the digging of a borewell.

The treatment plant at Bhandup provides about 65% of water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs. The water is brought for treatment to Bhandup through a 5,500mm and 15km long tunnel.