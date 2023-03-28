Mumbai: BMC imposes 15% water cut for 30 days due to repair work, Thane to be affected as well

Representative Image/ Housing

The tunnel taking water to the Bhandup treatment plant was punctured in Thane on Tuesday due to the digging of a borewell. The repair work will take 30 days and the BMC has imposed a 15% water cut in Mumbai from March 31 for a month. This will also affect the water supply to Thane city.

The eastern suburbs and the city area is already facing a 48-hour water cut of 15% after the ‘Mumbai 2’ water main was damaged at Mulund Octroi Naka on Monday. Thousands of litres of water were wasted due to the leak. The treatment plant at Bhandup provides about 65% of water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs. The water is brought for treatment to Bhandup through a 5,500mm and 15km long tunnel.

“It is necessary to isolate the tunnel completely for repairs and use the alternate transmission system. The water supply to Mumbai will be affected during switching over of transmission systems and repairs. For this, we have decided to impose a 15% water cut for Mumbai and Thane until completion of repair work,” said the BMC in a statement on Tuesday night.