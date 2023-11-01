Navi Mumbai: Jilted Lover Points Gun At Singer In Panvel 'Ladies Bar', Accidentally Injures Himself

Representative pic

A 34-year-old man residing from Badlapur in an inebriated state accidentally fired a single round from an illicit homemade revolver. This incident occurred during a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend, a singer at the Crazy Boys orchestra bar located in Kon village, Panvel, in the early hours of October 28 around 1:15 am.

The Crazy Boys orchestra bar is allegedly a 'ladies service bar'.

Accused and bar singer were dating in past

Anil Patil, the senior inspector of the Panvel taluka police station, revealed that the accused, Nilesh Gharat, and the bar singer had been in a romantic relationship for over two years. Gharat works as a fabricator in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The deterioration of their relationship led to her avoiding his phone calls for the past 15 days. Then, on October 28, after midnight, Gharat made his way to the bar where she was employed. His intent was to intimidate her, and to do so, he brandished a revolver. Due to Gharat's inebriation, a shot was accidentally fired, resulting in an injury to his abdomen.

Gharat lied about injury to doctors, booked under various charges

Gharat independently sought medical attention at Sai Hospital in Thane. Initially, he provided a false explanation to the doctors, claiming that an iron rod had penetrated his abdomen. However, the medical professionals quickly identified the bullet injury and promptly notified the police. Gharat eventually disclosed the actual sequence of events. He is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and provisions of the Arms Act, the police added.

In the past, Crazy Boys orchestra bar had faced multiple raids due to its operation beyond permissible hours and allegations of inappropriate conduct by the female staff in soliciting customers. Consequently, following the incident involving the firing, the police commissioner decided to permanently revoke the bar's license.

In 2014, the police had arrested 32 women and girls for indecent behavior. Around five to six male customers at the bar were also detained.

