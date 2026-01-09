Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Was Celebrated Across India & Abroad On January 9 |

To mark the day, Indian missions across the globe organised a range of events.

India’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva hosted a grand event that saw the participation of a large number of people of Indian origin.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai observed the day with a focus on promoting Indian entrepreneurship. India’s Consul General there, Pratik Mathur, visited Hangzhou’s regional tourism facilities and emerging AI hub. During the visit, he interacted with members of the Indian community as well as Indian diaspora youth thought leaders working with next-generation AI-tech startups. He appreciated their innovative work in driving transformation across sectors and contributing to “Made in India, Made for the World” AI solutions.

The Indian embassy in Bhutan, in a post on social media platform X, stated, “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a longstanding occasion to renew bonds; to develop friendships, and to honor the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the nation's development."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Indians living overseas. The Prime Minister said that Indians abroad serve as a strong bridge between India and the world.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also extended his greetings to nearly 35 million NRIs and people of Indian origin living abroad. In a post on X, he wrote, “We are proud of you! On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we celebrate the Indian diaspora for their vital role in strengthening India’s global footprint. Their achievements and contributions continue to drive progress, innovation, and development, both at home and across the world.”

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. The day is observed to honour the contribution of the global Indian community to India’s development. It provides a platform for cultural programmes, the conferment of awards - Pravasi Bharatiya Samman - and discussions on India’s progress. The Ministry of External Affairs organises the main event every two years in different states, bringing together members of the diaspora, policymakers, and stakeholders.

The day holds special significance for Indians as the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world. Data shows that Indians have made their mark in every corner of the globe—from sending remittances worth USD 130 billion to influencing policymaking in major countries. According to Reserve Bank of India figures, these remittances account for over three per cent of India’s GDP.

