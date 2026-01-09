 Mumbai News: Borivali Education Society To Host 100th 'Tea Corner' Session On January 10
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
Photo Credits: Facebook

Mumbai: On January 10, the Borivali education society will conduct its 100th tea corner, a platform designed to share knowledge to all for free. To mark the centenary session, renowned writer and columnist Jay Vasavada will join as a guest speaker.

For the remarkable 100th session Jay Vasavada, renowned Gujarati writer, orator, and columnist will join to address the crowd of like-minded people.

The tea corner is a flagship knowledge sharing platform held every last Sunday of every month where for two hours prominent industry leaders come as guest speakers for insightful sessions on health, wellness, nutrition, legal, cybercrime, career guidance, entertainment, finance, wealth management.

The centenary tea corner episode will also have intermittent entertainment such as a mentalist Show, Hand-Pan music, Hula-Hoop Dance and other engaging elements to make the evening memorable and delightful.

The session will also host the alumni of Borivali Education Society.

The event will start at 6:30pm at Sheth Gopalji Hemraj High School premises, M.G. Road, Borivali (E).

