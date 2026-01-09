Bhiwandi Civic Elections 2026: BNMC All Set For January 15 Polls; 750 Booths, 4,500 Staff And Tight Model Code Enforcement In Place

BNMC gears up for Bhiwandi Civic Elections 2026 with 750 polling booths, 4,500 staff deployed and strict Model Code enforcement ahead of January 15 voting | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, Jan 09: With just days to go for the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) general elections scheduled on January 15, the civic administration has declared itself fully prepared to conduct a smooth, safe and transparent polling process.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar, nearly all logistical and administrative arrangements have been completed.

A total of 820 control units and 1,640 ballot units have been thoroughly checked and sealed for polling. To facilitate voting across the city, 750 polling stations have been set up, while 4,500 polling personnel have been deployed to manage the process.

Voter facilities and medical support

Special arrangements have been made to ensure a voter-friendly environment. Shaded waiting areas and drinking water will be provided at all polling stations. For senior citizens and persons with disabilities, wheelchairs and palanquins (dolis) will be made available.

Each polling building will be equipped with a first-aid kit, and ASHA workers will be stationed on site. In addition, a medical team with an ambulance will be deployed at every Election Decision Officer’s office to handle emergencies.

To ensure smooth voting in Muslim-dominated areas, where many women observe burkah, the administration has appointed 350 female staff members specifically to verify and assist women voters during identification.

Model Code of Conduct: Rs 12.65 lakh seized

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement has been intensified. Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner–I and MCC Nodal Officer Vitthal Dake, and Assistant MCC Head Sameer Javre, enforcement teams have so far seized Rs 12.65 lakh in cash in two cases.

A total of six cases have been registered for violations of the code, and officials said strict surveillance on electioneering activities will continue till polling day.

Human resources and training

The election workforce has been mobilised under Additional Commissioner–II and HR Head Nayana Sasane and Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Vikram Darade. Apart from the 4,500 polling staff, 100 zonal officers have also been appointed.

All personnel underwent a two-phase training programme on December 25–26, 2025, followed by a second round on January 6–7, 2026. Notices were issued to 1,009 absentee staff to ensure full attendance, and another 285 employees who missed the December 30 training have also been served notices. The civic body has also arranged accommodation for 268 women staff coming from other cities for election duty.

Special booths to boost turnout

To encourage greater participation, the BNMC will set up a ‘Pink Booth’ for women voters at Municipal School No. 22/62 in Gaibinagar, while a ‘Model Booth’ will be created at Dandekar School in Gopal Nagar.

Appealing to voters, Commissioner Anmol Sagar said, “Your vote shapes the future and development of the city. I urge every citizen to exercise their franchise and fulfil their responsibility in the municipal elections.”

With infrastructure, manpower and security measures firmly in place, Bhiwandi is gearing up for a highly organised and closely monitored civic poll on January 15.

