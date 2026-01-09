Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: MNS Activists Target ‘Bombay Dhaba’ On NH-3 After Raj Thackeray Objects To Use Of Old City Name

MNS activists protest at a roadside eatery on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi after party chief Raj Thackeray objected to the use of the name “Bombay” | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 08: In a dramatic show of linguistic and cultural assertion ahead of the civic elections, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) targeted a roadside eatery named ‘Bombay Dhaba’ on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway (NH-3) after party chief Raj Thackeray objected to the continued use of the word “Bombay” instead of “Mumbai”.

Raj Thackeray flags issue during campaign travel

The incident took place near the Kharigaon creek bridge on the Thane–Bhiwandi border when Raj Thackeray, while travelling from Kalyan to Thane via Bhiwandi after a campaign tour, noticed the eatery displaying the old city name. He immediately drew the attention of Thane–Palghar MNS district president Avinash Jadhav, following which party workers were instructed to take action.

Party workers demand name change

Acting on Thackeray’s directions, MNS Students’ Wing Thane district president Paresh Choudhary, along with party activists, rushed to the dhaba and demanded that the management immediately change the name and switch off the illuminated signboard.

The activists also tore down the banner installed at the premises, expressing strong protest against what they termed an insult to Maharashtra’s identity.

Activists participate in protest

Those who participated in the protest included Adv. Sunil Devre, Milind Tare, Purushottam Mhatre, Avis Patil, Kumar Pujari, Mangesh Mhatre, Shubham Ghodke, Rakesh Patil and Yash Gulvi, among others.

Incident amid heightened election activity

The incident comes at a time when political activity in the region has intensified due to the ongoing municipal corporation election campaign, with parties aggressively mobilising workers and highlighting regional and linguistic issues to consolidate voter support.

