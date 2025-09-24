Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures 405 Flats At Wadhwa Wise City To Meet Housing Demand | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) prepares for its inaugural launch on September 30, 2025, the demand for residential properties in the surrounding area has skyrocketed.

Responding to this surge, in Phase 1, NMIAL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Wadhwa Group to secure 405 ready-to-move-in flats at its flagship integrated township, Wadhwa Wise City, Panvel for airport personnel and families from October 2025. This collaboration is a testament to the symbiotic growth between large-scale infrastructure projects in the NAINA region and the real estate.

Spread across 450 acres in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), Wadhwa Wise City is Navi Mumbai’s first and the largest integrated township project. With over 3000 Occupation Certificate (OC)-ready units available, the township is witnessing rapid absorption, and has planned various other upcoming social infrastructure such as renowned Fr. Agnel School providing CBSE Curriculum, retail spaces, healthcare centers, landscaped gardens, and recreational facilities.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is projected to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, ultimately scaling up to 90 million passengers per year. Complementing the airport are major infrastructure initiatives reshaping the region are the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)-Cutting travel time from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 30 minutes, Metro Connectivity: Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8 linking seamlessly with the airport, Expressways & Coastal Roads Including the Ulwe Coastal Road and Thane–Belapur elevated corridor. Panvel–Karjat Suburban Rail Line Strengthening regional rail connectivity in the region.

Sandeep Sonthalia, CEO of The Wadhwa Group commented on the deal, _"The opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a monumental event for the region. We are witnessing an uptake in demand for apartments, bungalows and plots and are thrilled to partner with NMIAL to address this need. Due to various infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the Government and some of them already being operational, it takes less than 50 minutes to reach Wadhwa Wise City from prominent areas of Mumbai like SoBo like Walkeshwar, Nariman Point, Prabhadevi, Worli, Bandra and BKC.”

As Navi Mumbai emerges as one of India’s most dynamic growth corridors, Wadhwa Wise City stands at the forefront of this transformation—setting a benchmark for integrated urban living in the years to come.

