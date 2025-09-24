Maharashtra Govt Clears Land For VVCMC’s 400-Bed Super Speciality Hospital In Vasai's Achole

CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of government land at Achole in Vasai to the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for the construction of a 400-bed super speciality hospital. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement after the cabinet meeting, marking a major step towards fulfilling a long-standing demand of the city’s residents.

With a population of over 28 lakh, Vasai-Virar has lacked a major public hospital since the formation of VVCMC in 2009. Residents are often compelled to travel to Mira Road, Borivali, or Andheri for critical treatment, while the civic body runs only two small hospitals at Bolinj and Vasai. Together, they are managed by 96 registered doctors and 12 superspecialists working on honorarium, reported Hindustan Times.

In July 2024, the state sanctioned Rs 250 crore for a hospital at Achole and released Rs 25 crore to VVCMC. However, construction never began as the land, originally owned by the law and judiciary department and reserved for a district court, was not transferred. Though foundation stones were laid twice, technical hurdles stalled progress.

The breakthrough came after Nallasopara MLA Rajan Naik wrote to CM Fadnavis on March 4, 2025, highlighting the delay. Following his intervention, the Konkan Divisional Commissioner prepared a proposal, and the land was subsequently reverted to the revenue department before being handed over to VVCMC. The civic body has now been instructed to safeguard the plot from encroachment.

Naik, thanking the Chief Minister, said: “We will soon meet CM Fadnavis to finalise the hospital’s operational framework and recruitment of professors. Given the available land, Vasai-Virar also has the potential to start a medical college in the future.”

Currently, many critical cases, including snake bites, are referred to BMC-run Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali, while those who can afford private treatment opt for Karuna Hospital. Civic officials said the Achole super speciality hospital will drastically reduce the dependence on Mumbai’s overburdened healthcare system.

The decision comes just months before the civic polls, where the BJP hopes to expand its base in Vasai-Virar. The region, historically dominated by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by Hitendra Thakur, shifted towards the BJP in the last election when both assembly seats were won by the saffron party. The hospital move is being seen as a political boost ahead of the polls.

