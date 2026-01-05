 Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found
A bomb threat email was received at Mumbai’s Tata Hospital, prompting immediate action by police and bomb detection squads. Security teams conducted a thorough search of the hospital premises but found no suspicious objects. An investigation has been launched to identify the source of the threatening email, while the hospital remains on high alert.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A threat email claiming the presence of a bomb was received at Tata Hospital in Mumbai, triggering panic and immediate action by security agencies.

Following the alert, police and bomb detection squads rushed to the hospital premises and carried out a thorough search. No suspicious object was found during the checks. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threatening email.

Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found

