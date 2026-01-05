Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Tata Hospital Triggers Security Alert, No Explosives Found

Mumbai: A threat email claiming the presence of a bomb was received at Tata Hospital in Mumbai, triggering panic and immediate action by security agencies.
Following the alert, police and bomb detection squads rushed to the hospital premises and carried out a thorough search. No suspicious object was found during the checks. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threatening email.
