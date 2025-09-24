 Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms

Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) has shared an update confirming the full restoration of metro services following temporary service adjustments on Wednesday morning.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) announced the full restoration of Mumbai metro line 2A & 7 after temporary service adjustments on Wednesday. All metro lines are now fully functional, and MMMOCL has shared the reason behind the inconvenience.

Cause of inconvenience

During a trial run on Metro Line 9, a minor technical issue was encountered as the train was transitioning towards Line 7 near the point section at Dahisar East. The train briefly halted, but services were swiftly managed to ensure uninterrupted passenger movement.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 See Temporary Service Adjustments, Single Line Running Between Ovaripada &...
article-image

Steps Taken to Ensure Uninterrupted Services

FPJ Shorts
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

Loop Operations Activated: Operations were rerouted between Aarey, Ovaripada using single-line working in both directions. Although this caused slight delays, service continuity was maintained.

Short Loop Service: Between Gundavali Aarey (both lines) were also operational to maintain connectivity.

Lines 2A & 7 Remained Fully Operational: All stations between Andheri West, Dahisar continued running smoothly throughout the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai: How Metro Line 3 Will Ease Traffic On Western Express Highway?
article-image

While sharing the latest update of Mumbai Metro services, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) mentioned in an X post, " The maintenance team was immediately deployed to address the issue, which was resolved promptly. Services are now operating normally, reflecting Maha Mumbai Metro’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable, and seamless travel for Mumbaikars."

How Metro Line 3 Will Ease Traffic On Western Express Highway?

In other news of the Mumbai metro, Ameet Satam, the Mumbai BJP Chief, has mentioned that the inauguration of the Mumbai Metro line 3 will transform the city’s commuting culture, particularly by reducing congestion on the Western Express Highway.

Also Watch:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal about the impact of the project, Satam remarked, “The metro is going to change the way we live in the city forever and ensure ease of living for Mumbaikars. Specifically, this underground metro from Colaba to SEEPZ is going to have a major impact on the entire traffic as far as the Western Express Highway is concerned and the entire road leading up to South Mumbai.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures 405 Flats At Wadhwa Wise City To Meet Housing Demand

Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures 405 Flats At Wadhwa Wise City To Meet Housing Demand

Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms

Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Slum; 5–7 Shanties Affected, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Slum; 5–7 Shanties Affected, No Injuries Reported

Navi Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 20 Additional Local Train Services On...

Navi Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 20 Additional Local Train Services On...

Maharashtra Govt Clears Land For VVCMC’s 400-Bed Super Speciality Hospital In Vasai's Achole

Maharashtra Govt Clears Land For VVCMC’s 400-Bed Super Speciality Hospital In Vasai's Achole