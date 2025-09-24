Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 Services Resume After Temporary Service Adjustments; MMRDA Confirms | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) announced the full restoration of Mumbai metro line 2A & 7 after temporary service adjustments on Wednesday. All metro lines are now fully functional, and MMMOCL has shared the reason behind the inconvenience.

Cause of inconvenience

During a trial run on Metro Line 9, a minor technical issue was encountered as the train was transitioning towards Line 7 near the point section at Dahisar East. The train briefly halted, but services were swiftly managed to ensure uninterrupted passenger movement.

Steps Taken to Ensure Uninterrupted Services

Loop Operations Activated: Operations were rerouted between Aarey, Ovaripada using single-line working in both directions. Although this caused slight delays, service continuity was maintained.

Short Loop Service: Between Gundavali Aarey (both lines) were also operational to maintain connectivity.

Lines 2A & 7 Remained Fully Operational: All stations between Andheri West, Dahisar continued running smoothly throughout the incident.

Service Update | Metro Lines 2A & 7



Due to an operational adjustment, services have been temporarily modified for some time.



✅ Line 2A: Services continue from Andheri West ↔️ Dahisar East (both lines)



✅ Short Loop Service: Trains will run between Gundavali ↔️ Aarey (both… — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 24, 2025

While sharing the latest update of Mumbai Metro services, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) mentioned in an X post, " The maintenance team was immediately deployed to address the issue, which was resolved promptly. Services are now operating normally, reflecting Maha Mumbai Metro’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable, and seamless travel for Mumbaikars."

How Metro Line 3 Will Ease Traffic On Western Express Highway?

In other news of the Mumbai metro, Ameet Satam, the Mumbai BJP Chief, has mentioned that the inauguration of the Mumbai Metro line 3 will transform the city’s commuting culture, particularly by reducing congestion on the Western Express Highway.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal about the impact of the project, Satam remarked, “The metro is going to change the way we live in the city forever and ensure ease of living for Mumbaikars. Specifically, this underground metro from Colaba to SEEPZ is going to have a major impact on the entire traffic as far as the Western Express Highway is concerned and the entire road leading up to South Mumbai.”

