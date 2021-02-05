Navi Mumbai citizens to pedal for ‘Majhi Vasundhara’

Navi Mumbai: As part of the 'My Earth' campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will organise 'Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2021' on February 21 to create awareness for the protection and conservation of the environment and to emphasize on public participation. Citizens above 11-years-old can participate in the event.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Maharashtra Government launched Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) campaign to create awareness among citizens for the protection of the environment. The NMMC is taking various eco-friendly initiatives and the “Navi Mumbai Cyclothon” is one of them.

As part of it, “Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2021" will be organized on Sunday, February 21, 2021 to reduce the use of fuel-based vehicles by the citizens.

“NMMC always tries to provide a platform for artists and sportspersons through various sports and cultural events. On a similar line, for the first time, the civic body will organize cyclothon,” said a senior civic official.

The participant will have start from civic headquarter in Belapur and cycle towards Vashi along the Palm Beach Road and after reaching Moraj Circle in Sanpada, they will return to the Municipal Headquarters.

Participation in the cyclothon is open to citizens above 11-years of age and interested persons can register their name at https://forms.gle/GHZv1ACGXaxArepj7. Every person participating in the cyclothon will be given an attractive t-shirt and cap of My Earth Expedition by the NMMC.

However, the registered persons are required to be present at the starting point in front of the civic headquarters at 6 am on February 21.

Also, participants who complete the cyclothon will be facilitated with medals.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar appealed to citizens to participate in the "Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2021" in maximum number while following the guidelines.