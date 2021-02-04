Navi Mumbai: NMMC resumes action against single-use of banned plastic

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has resumed action against the illegal use of banned plastic in the city. In January, the Vashi ward office took action against 45 violators and collected over Rs 2.5 lakh fines from them. They also seized 45 kgs of plastic from them.

During the lockdown, action against banned plastic was slowed down as there was hardly any activity. However, eying on the number one rank in cleanliness survey, the civic body is stressing on the action.

The civic team made a surprise visit to several shops and seized banned plastic. “We targeted everyone including roadside vendors, moving hawkers and shops,” said an official from the Vashi ward office. He added that they collected Rs 2,55,000 as the fine amount from 45 violators and also seized 45 kgs plastic. “The drive will continue in days to come to check the illegal use of banned plastic.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that included one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

Last year, the civic body between April to November, the civic body had collected around Rs 2.2 lakh fine from violators. “Due to the lockdown there was no action as there was hardly any activity outside,” said an official from the Solid Waste Management department. In the same period of April 2019 to March 2020, the civic body had collected over Rs 32 lakh fines from the violators.

The use of single-use plastic bags below 50 microns was already banned in 2006 and in 2018, the state government banned all kinds of single-use plastics and thermocol. Following this, the civic body had formed eight committees at the ward level.