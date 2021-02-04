Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts second phase of vaccination, 195 frontline workers get first shot

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday and on the first day, a total of 195 frontline workers like the police, security, sanitation, and other government and municipal employees were vaccinated.

The frontline workers are vaccinated at three centres namely Apollo Hospital, Belapur, Reliance Hospital in Khairane MIDC and Civic Hospital in Airoli.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16 and under the NMMC jurisdiction, a total of 23,480 COVID warriors were vaccinated. Till February 3, a total of 7926 COVID warriors were vaccinated.

“So far, there are 8121 beneficiaries of which 195 persons were frontline workers and the remaining were COVID warriors,” said a senior civic official from Health Department. He added that at present there are 11 centres functioning in 10 hospitals for COVID vaccination.

NMMC has received a total of 40,000 COVID vaccines so far. “We received 21,000 doses on January 15 and then 19,000 doses on January 19,” said the official.

He added that the civic body has set up a cold chain for vaccine storage. In addition, necessary training is being given to the staff working at each centre and the medical officers who are supervising the centres.