 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 4-Foot-Long Venomous Snake Found Inside Polling Booth At Chembur School, Triggers Brief Panic | VIDEO
A four-foot-long venomous snake was found inside a polling booth at Loreto Convent School in Chembur on Wednesday night, briefly triggering panic among staff. Forest officials and rescuers safely captured and released the snake, after which polling resumed smoothly on Thursday.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
Mumbai, Jan 15: A four-foot-long venomous snake was found in a polling booth at Loreto Convent School, RCF Colony, Chembur, on Wednesday night, creating a panic-like situation among the staff deployed at the polling booth. The polling officers called snake rescuers from Manav Abhyas Sangh and the Maharashtra Animal Rescue Association.

“The incident took place at 10 pm on Wednesday. The four-foot venomous snake was safely caught and released into its habitat at a safe location. The snake came from the dense tree cover of the RCF,” said Janardan Bodekar from the Forest Department.

Initial panic among voters

Chembur-based activist Satish Shetty said, “It is a good sign that the snake exists in the forests. At the same time, the reality is that people get panicked. There is no doubt that initially there was some resistance from voters polling at Loreto School after the news of a snake being found. However, the fear subsided soon after people learnt that the premises had been checked thoroughly by the concerned authorities.”

Video goes viral

The video of the snake rescue soon went viral on social media, with netizens offering humorous reactions. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit commented, “Mahadev also has come to vote for development & a progressive city.” One user commented, “More venomous ones are standing for elections from some political parties...”

Polling conducted smoothly

Polling was held at Loreto School smoothly on Thursday.

