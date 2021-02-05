Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane ward under NMMC becomes garbage bins free

Garbage bins have been removed from across Koparkhairane ward under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and now, the civic body's garbage collection vehicles will collect the garbage from home directly.

While taking a review of the preparation for Cleanliness Survey 2021, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar appreciated citizens support and claimed that there is no garbage bin in the ward.

However, he directed to ensure that there should not be garbage dumping at those places from where garbage bins were removed. Bangar said, "It is important for the city to be litter-free as per the criteria of a Cleanliness Survey." Bangar expressed satisfaction and said that Koparkhairane is the first litter-free ward.