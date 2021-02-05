Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane ward under NMMC becomes garbage bins free

Garbage bins have been removed from across Koparkhairane ward under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and now, the civic body's garbage collection vehicles will collect the garbage from home directly.
While taking a review of the preparation for Cleanliness Survey 2021, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar appreciated citizens support and claimed that there is no garbage bin in the ward.
However, he directed to ensure that there should not be garbage dumping at those places from where garbage bins were removed. Bangar said, "It is important for the city to be litter-free as per the criteria of a Cleanliness Survey." Bangar expressed satisfaction and said that Koparkhairane is the first litter-free ward.
However, at the same time, the commissioner directed the citizens to take special care and not to throw garbage in the places where garbage has been removed and beautified. He added that the Koparkhairane model should be followed by other wards.
Earlier, Bangar had directed to monitor those places through CCTV cameras or depute someone.
Meanwhile, Bangar stressed taking effective measures on the segregation of waste at the source. “The waste must be segregated in wet, dry and hazardous before giving to civic body's vehicles,” said Bangar.
Bangar also directed ward officials to work effectively on societies that generate more than 50 kg of waste per day and ensure that they should compost the waste within in their premises. In addition, he also directed that the ponds should be cleaned early in the morning.
“The municipal corporation is taking all efforts to maintain the cleanliness of Navi Mumbai. If citizens manage the waste at source, the city will definitely achieve its number one rank goal in the country,” said Bangar.