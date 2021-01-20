Navi Mumbai: NMMC to cut off water connection in buildings that failed to manage waste at source

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will disconnect the water connection of those buildings and houses that fail to segregate waste at source. The civic body has also asked establishments that generate above 50 kgs waste daily to start composting within the premises.

Eyeing on number one rank in the upcoming cleanliness annual survey, the civic body is pushing waste management at ground level.

As part of it, the civic body has made it mandatory for all housing societies and commercial establishments to segregate dry and wet waste at source before handing over to civic cleanliness employees.

At the beginning of the month, the civic administration has warned that it will take punitive action against housing societies or commercial complexes if they fail to segregate waste. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar had also directed the Solid Waste Department (SWD) to ensure 100 citizens participation in making the city clean, and waste segregation at source is one of them.

A senior civic official said that the civic body will not provide any benefits to housing societies in waiving off property tax if they do not segregate waste and process within the society. “We will reward buildings if they process waste within the premises,” said a senior official from the SWM.

The civic body also issued a video of housing society that has been composing waste within the society premises. “Shri Siddhivinayak Tower at sector 5 in Koparkhairane has both commercials as well as residential units and they are segregating waste and processing within the premises,” said the official.

In order to get number one rank in the cleanliness survey, civic chief Bangar stressed the 100 percent co-operation of the citizens. “We can achieve the goal only with their full co-operation,” said Bangar. He added that housing societies or commercial complexes generating more than 50kgs waste per day must segregate waste at source and their full cooperation is required.

The civic body will also involve youths from the NCC and other NGOs to organize small awareness programme in societies campus and inform them about the waste segregation and further processing like composting. Assistant commissioners of wards are preparing an action plan regarding this.