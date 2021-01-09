Navi Mumbai: NMMC to take punitive action against housing societies for not segregating waste at source

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take punitive action against housing societies or commercial complexes if they fail to segregate waste before giving it to civic waste vehicles. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the Solid Waste Department (SWD) to ensure 100 citizens participation in making the city clean, and waste segregation at source is one of them.

Eyeing on number one rank in annual Cleanliness Survey of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the civic body is taking all necessary measures. Last year, the civic body had secured the third rank in the country and first rank in the state as the cleanest city.

While paying attention to “Zero Waste on Road”, Bangar directed that dry and wet waste must be segregated at source and the concerned department should reach to citizens and create awareness.

In order to get number one rank in the cleanliness survey, civic chief Bangar stressed the 100 percent co-operation of the citizens. “We can achieve the goal only with their full co-operation,” said Bangar. He added that housing societies or commercial complexes generating more than 50kgs waste per day must segregate waste at source and their full cooperation is required.

The civic body will also involve youths from the NCC and other NGOs to organize small awareness programme in societies campus and inform them about the waste segregation and further processing like composting. Bangar asked ward directed ward officers to prepare an action plan and submit it within a week.

Bangar suggested that the civic officials can take photos of the segregation of garbage in their homes and display it on social media and appeal to others to do the same. “I have asked municipal officers and employees to take responsibility for the waste segregation and processing of the waste in the society where they live,” said Bangar.

Civic body will also take action against vehicles abandoned along the road which is nothing but gathering dust. “Debris on open spaces makes the city look unhygienic and therefore, the open spaces should be cleaned. The illegal vehicles abandoned on the roads for days will be removed,” added Bangar.