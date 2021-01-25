Navi Mumbai: NMMC provides support in waste management, but buildings have to manage waste now

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended support to housing societies and commercial establishments in getting agencies for managing their wastes. The civic body provided some names of the agencies that are managing waste at the government as well as private premises.

As per the 'Urban Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016' of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Water Resources, New Delhi, buildings that generate more than 50 kgs waste daily have to process it within the premises.

After some societies approached the civic body and showed an inability to manage waste as they are not getting the right agency, the civic body provided some names to them. However, the civic body cleared that segregation of waste and managing it at source will have to be followed by everyone.

Earlier, the civic body warned that it would disconnect the water connection of those buildings and houses that fail to segregate waste at source.

Eyeing on number one rank in the upcoming cleanliness annual survey, the civic body is pushing waste management at ground level.

As part of it, the civic body has made it mandatory for all housing societies and commercial establishments to segregate dry and wet waste at source before handing over to civic cleanliness employees.

In addition, the civic body will not provide any benefits to housing societies in waiving off the property tax if they do not segregate waste and process within the society. “We will reward buildings if they process waste within the premises,” said a senior official from the SWM.

The civic body also issued a video of housing society that has been composing waste within the society premises.

“Shri Siddhivinayak Tower at sector 5 in Koparkhairane has both commercials and residential units and they are segregating waste and processing within the premises,” said the official.