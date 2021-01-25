Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Kharghar node, under Panvel Municipal Corporation, sees 98.11% recovery with just 1.3% deaths

Kharghar node, under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), not only witnessed the highest positive cases of COVID-19 but also the highest recovery rate. The node has 98.11% recovery rate, which is the highest under the corporation.

Now, the node has only 40 active cases of a total of around 7,139 positive cases reported.

According to PMC official, a total 7,139 positive cases reported in the Kharghar node, of which 7,004 have recovered, with 98.11 percent maximum under the PMC area. However, 95 people died of COVID-19 infection with 1.33%, least under the corporation.

According to civic body, the awareness among residents helped to control the spread and recovery. “There was a spurt in positive cases at the beginning a many of the residents were travelling to Mumbai. However, after our officials educated them about the precautions to be taken at home and while commuting, they followed and the result is with us,” said a senior official.