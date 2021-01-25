Navi Mumbai: Two more BJP corporators quit party ahead of NMMC elections

With the civic election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) round the corner, former corporators have started defecting to other parties. Within a fortnight, at least six former corporators who had earlier defected to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have now left the party.

Three of them joined the Shiv Sena last week, and the remaining joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Ramashish Yadav, a former corporator who had defected to BJP from the NCP along with Ganesh Naik has now joined Shiv Sena. Another Tajuna Madhvi, who had also defected to BJP has now returned to NCP. In addition, at least four more corporators are believed to leave the party very soon.