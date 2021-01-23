Navi Mumbai: Activist seeks permission for hunger strike at CSMT, railway police refuse

The Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway police issued a notice to Nerul resident under section 149 of criminal procedure code after the resident demanded to restore local trains for common public or he will sit on hunger strike till death at the Division Railway Manager Office in CSMT from January 26. However, the resident is not ready to budge.

Abhijit Dhurat, a Nerul resident and president of Maharashtra Railway Pravashi Mahasangh (MRPM) says that to protest for a legal demand is his democratic right, and he will move ahead with his plan.

The MRPM has been demanding that the local trains should be allowed for common people. However, a decision regarding this is reportedly being delayed from the state government and the railways end.

Dhurat had submitted a letter to the Kalyan station manager for permission to allow them to sit on hunger strike from January 26.

However, the railways police did not allow him while citing the ongoing COVID 19 restrictions that prevents people from gathering in five or more numbers.

As per the notice issued on January 21, the police citied section 37 (1) (3) of Maharashtra Police act which has been enforced from January 1 to 31 in the city. The act does not allow people gather in five or more numbers.

In the notice, Praveen Bhagat, the senior police inspector of CSMT Railway police station stated that as a precaution, he issued the notice under section 149 of CrPC to prevent cognizable offences. Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code implies that every police officer may intervene for the purpose of preventing, and shall, to the best of his ability, prevent, the commission of any cognizable offence.

Dhurat says that poor people are suffering as they have to shell out more money while travelling in buses and cab. “As most of the services have started, local train which cater 80% of the population of the city should be allowed for common public,” said Dhurat.