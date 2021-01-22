Navi Mumbai: NMMC invites applications for ‘Sports Scholarship'

In order to encourage the players who have made remarkable achievements in different sports and to create more talented players from the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited applications for the ‘Sports Scholarship 2019-20’. Budding sports talent can submit their application by February 15.

The General Body of NMMC has already approved a plan to offer scholarships to more players from the city. Now, children who are playing at the “State Championship Selection Test Competition" and "National Sports Competition" being organized by the school or similar sports body can avail the scholarship for the year 2019-2020. However, they must be residing under the NMMC jurisdiction.

Eligible players can submit the application in the prescribed format along with required documents, said a senior official from the civic Sports and Cultural Department. They can submit the application by 15th February 2021. Applications received after the stipulated time will not be considered.

The prescribed format of the application is available at the Sports Department Office at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Sector 3A, CBD Belapur (Telephone No. 27573294) as well as on the website www.nmmc.gov.in. The civic authority has appealed to eligible players residing in Navi Mumbai must avail of the benefits of this scheme.