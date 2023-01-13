e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO needs to get clearance for CRZ plot before putting on tender, say developers

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO needs to get clearance for CRZ plot before putting on tender, say developers

At a time when a plot along the Palm Beach Road in the Sanoada node fetched over Rs5.54 lakh per sq m (almost four times of base price, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) failed to get the right price for a 25,138.86 sq m plot in sectors 54-56-58 in Seawoods.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: At a time when a plot along the Palm Beach Road in the Sanoada node fetched over Rs5.54 lakh per sq m (almost four times of base price, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) failed to get the right price for a 25,138.86 sq m plot in sectors 54-56-58 in Seawoods. The sea-facing plot is located near the NRI Complex in Seawoods and developers from the city believe that the plot has the potential to get at least five to six times the base price. However, the plot received a lukewarm response from and received bids of just Rs1.51 lakh per sq m while the base price was Rs 1.36 lakh per sq m.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar marathon to be held on January 22
article-image

An office bearer of the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai said that the planning agency should have taken consent from the authority concerned before putting up the plot for tendering. “As the plot partially falls under the CRZ, being a government agency, it should have taken all necessary clearances,” said the office bearer.

As the plot partially falls within CRZ-I and CRZ-II zones, the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) and a group of citizens, in separate petitions before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), had challenged the tender process. However, CIDCO informed the Western Zonal bench of the NGT that the auction was cancelled as the bidding offer received was “far below” the prevailing market rate.

According to CIDCO, there is no restriction on the sale / auction of CRZ-affected plots and as per the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of 2011, approved in 2019. In such a scenario, the buyer of the plot has the responsibility to get CRZ clearance from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform stunt, asks girl to sit in his...
article-image

In June 2022, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) rejected the CRZ permission for the construction of a residential cum commercial building on a 1950 sq m plot, allotted by CIDCO in the Dronagiri node. The plot is located in Sector 53 of Dronagiri and the authority found that a major portion is situated within a 50 m mangrove buffer zone area. Environmentalists say that it's not about one project that was rejected, but about the fact that a government-owned body is allotting environmentally sensitive areas to various projects which is worrisome.

Read Also
Mumbai: City’s most awaited Lil Flea returns at Jio World Garden; here’s what all you can do
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST GM Lokesh Chandra awarded; Railway Board CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti to visit city

Mumbai: BEST GM Lokesh Chandra awarded; Railway Board CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti to visit city

Thane: Specially abled people warn agitation against TMC for non-disbursal of welfare funds

Thane: Specially abled people warn agitation against TMC for non-disbursal of welfare funds

Navi Mumbai: Substandard toys seized from Vashi, notice to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal

Navi Mumbai: Substandard toys seized from Vashi, notice to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal

Maharashtra Govt issues guidelines for MHADA works; here's what it will change

Maharashtra Govt issues guidelines for MHADA works; here's what it will change

Mumbai: Brain-dead Spanish woman gives fresh lease of life to 5 people

Mumbai: Brain-dead Spanish woman gives fresh lease of life to 5 people