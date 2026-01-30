Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip

Thick algal growth covers DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul, raising concerns over water quality and declining flamingo presence during the peak migration season | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 30: A sudden growth of algae at DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul has sparked fresh alarm among environmentalists, who warn that one of Navi Mumbai’s most important satellite wetlands may be slipping into ecological distress just as the flamingo migration season reaches a critical phase.

Shrinking habitat, fewer flamingos

Once a reliable feeding and resting ground linked to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), the lake is now blanketed by a thick green algal layer, leaving only thin strips of open water. The development has coincided with an unusually weak flamingo presence this winter, raising fears that deteriorating water quality may be driving birds away.

Scientific concerns over algal blooms

Environmental group NatConnect Foundation has flagged scientific evidence from Ramsar-linked international studies showing that unchecked algal blooms — especially those dominated by toxic cyanobacteria — can alter water chemistry, reduce dissolved oxygen and trigger mass bird mortality. While flamingos feed on algae, experts caution that excessive blooms degrade food quality and create hostile conditions that sensitive species are quick to abandon.

Call for urgent intervention

Calling the situation “an ecological emergency in slow motion,” NatConnect director B N Kumar said the lake’s visible stress signals demand immediate intervention. “This is not just about appearance. Stagnant algal mats choke the wetland and erase feeding grounds. If thresholds are crossed, flamingos simply won’t return,” he said, adding that an urgent appeal has been made to the Maharashtra Mangrove Cell to clear the excess growth and restore water circulation.

Concerns over monitoring and contamination

Members of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) said the problem has intensified over the past few weeks, with algal accumulations shifting across the lake due to tidal movement and settling in new zones. The persistence of the bloom, despite routine monitoring at the site, has prompted questions about nutrient inflows and enforcement gaps.

NMEPS member Sandeep Sareen said he had earlier observed unexplained froth in parts of the lake, fuelling concerns of possible contamination. “The warning signs were there, but there was no follow-up action,” he said.

Protection remains largely on paper

DPS Flamingo Lake was declared a Conservation Reserve after public protests following unexplained flamingo deaths last year. However, conservationists point out that the absence of a formal government resolution and a structured management plan has left the protection largely on paper.

Migration patterns and habitat quality

Flamingos usually reach the Mumbai region by October or November. This season, only a small scouting group was briefly sighted at the TCFS last month before numbers dropped again. While extended monsoon conditions and water availability in the Rann of Kutch may have delayed migration, experts stress that once birds begin scouting, local habitat quality becomes the deciding factor.

Also Watch:

Risk to Navi Mumbai’s ecological buffer

Satellite wetlands like DPS Flamingo Lake play a crucial role in easing pressure on the core sanctuary by offering alternative feeding and roosting sites. Conservationists warn that without immediate clean-up and long-term nutrient control, Navi Mumbai risks losing not just a season of flamingos, but a vital ecological buffer that supports the region’s fragile coastal biodiversity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/