Yesterday, a similar video from Meerut had gone viral. The video was shared by DCW Swati Maliwal showed two young boys performing a stunt on the roads of Delhi-Meerut highway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act | Screengrab
In a video posted by Mumbai resident, a boy was seen leaning out of the moving car in a risky manner while the other one was recording the act.

The boy was seen leaning out of the moving car in a risky manner and the girl was spotted filming the act on her phone camera. The video of the duo disobeying traffic norms and posing a threat to road safety as well as their own received flak on social media. 

Check out the video below:

Mumbai police replies to the user

The video was posted by Twitter user Raj Maji and reposted by Roads of Mumbai.

"Mumbai Traffic Police: Passengers without seatbelts in rear seats will be fined. Mumbaikars:," wrote Roads of Mumbai with a video.

As per the information given by Raj Maji, the incident was from Mankhurd flyover to Chheda Nagar at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

"And we can see how dangerous stunt is doing and was asking the girls to sit in his Car. Mumbai Police is requested to take out the CCTV footage from there and take strict action against them," he added.

After the user posed the video, Mumbai Traffic Police replied that they have escalated the request with Mankhurd Traffic Division for necessary action.

