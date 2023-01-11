WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act | Screengrab

In a video posted by Mumbai resident, a boy was seen leaning out of the moving car in a risky manner while the other one was recording the act.

Mumbai Traffic Police: Passengers without seatbelts in rear seats will be fined.



Mumbaikars: 🙈👇pic.twitter.com/LZMkIyd4yI — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2023

Mumbai police replies to the user

The video was posted by Twitter user Raj Maji and reposted by Roads of Mumbai.

"Mumbai Traffic Police: Passengers without seatbelts in rear seats will be fined. Mumbaikars:," wrote Roads of Mumbai with a video.

As per the information given by Raj Maji, the incident was from Mankhurd flyover to Chheda Nagar at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

"And we can see how dangerous stunt is doing and was asking the girls to sit in his Car. Mumbai Police is requested to take out the CCTV footage from there and take strict action against them," he added.

After the user posed the video, Mumbai Traffic Police replied that they have escalated the request with Mankhurd Traffic Division for necessary action.

Yesterday, a similar video from Meerut had gone viral. The video was shared by DCW Swati Maliwal showed two young boys performing a stunt on the roads of Delhi-Meerut highway.