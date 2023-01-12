Navi Mumbai: Kharghar marathon to be held on January 22

Marathon | Representative Image

The Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association will hold the 'Kharghar Marathon 2023' on January 22, 2023 with a social welfare slogan “Run for Free From Addiction”.

This is the 13th year of the marathon and every year, the number of participants is increases. This year's competition will have men open group 10 km, women open group 10 km, boys under 17 years 05 km, girls under 17 years 05 km, boys under 14 years 05 km, and girls under 14 years 05 km.

The marathon will start from Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Sector 19, Kharghar at 06 am with the flag hoisting by dignitaries and the prize distribution ceremony will also be held at the same place at 09 am. Apart from cash prizes, winners will be given medals.

However, there will be a nominal entry fee of Rs 100 for the male open group and female open group and for the remaining groups and this entry fee will be used for social activities.

The last date of participation in the competition is January 15, 2023, till 5 PM and it is mandatory for contestants to carry the chest number till January 18, 2023 at 5 PM.

The name of the competition can be registered online at the website (www.kharghar marathon.in), missed call on 77570 0000 and for more information contact 022-2774 4410, 022-2774 4577, 022- 6857 4401, 022-6857 4402, 022-6857 4407, 80804 31045 or 75021 00100 and a maximum number of contestants, sports enthusiasts of this competition.