e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event

Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event

Among the 4000 participants, 1050 students have been selected for the Mumbai Divisional Sports Competition, and 105 students have been selected for the State Level School Sports Competition.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event | Sourced Photo
Follow us on

Panvel: A total of 4000 students from 75 schools run by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) participated in district level school sports competition for the year 2022-23 held from November 11 to December 25.

The competition was conducted under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. Principals and teachers from various schools were present to motivate their students.

Read Also
U-14 Giles Shield cricket final: Swami Vivekanand International inch closer to victory
article-image

Among the participants, 1050 students have been selected for the Mumbai Divisional Sports Competition, and 105 students have been selected for the State Level School Sports Competition.

Students from various schools within the municipal limits participated in these competitions. There were team and individual events of a total of 50 sports.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Mobile restrooms for women, made out of scrapped buses, to come up near CSMT

Mumbai updates: Mobile restrooms for women, made out of scrapped buses, to come up near CSMT

Thane: 2 persons booked for gang-rape of transgender person in Bhiwandi

Thane: 2 persons booked for gang-rape of transgender person in Bhiwandi

Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sonhira Mitra Mandal organize Marathon-2023; 3000 runners take...

Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth and Sonhira Mitra Mandal organize Marathon-2023; 3000 runners take...

Navi Mumbai: AAP Delhi MLA Atishi guides Konkan division party workers

Navi Mumbai: AAP Delhi MLA Atishi guides Konkan division party workers

Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event

Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event