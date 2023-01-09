Navi Mumbai: Over 1000 students from PMC schools selected to play in Mumbai division sports event | Sourced Photo

Panvel: A total of 4000 students from 75 schools run by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) participated in district level school sports competition for the year 2022-23 held from November 11 to December 25.

The competition was conducted under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. Principals and teachers from various schools were present to motivate their students.

Among the participants, 1050 students have been selected for the Mumbai Divisional Sports Competition, and 105 students have been selected for the State Level School Sports Competition.

Students from various schools within the municipal limits participated in these competitions. There were team and individual events of a total of 50 sports.