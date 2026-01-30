Panvel Municipal Corporation To Equip Corporators With Tablets To Strengthen Digital Governance And Civic Oversight

Panvel Municipal Corporation plans to distribute tablet devices to newly elected corporators to enable real-time monitoring of civic services and grievance redressal | File Photo

Panvel, Jan 30: In a move aimed at strengthening digital governance and real-time civic oversight, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to provide tablet devices to all 78 newly elected corporators, enabling them to directly monitor citizen services and grievance redressal systems.

Distribution after mayoral election

The tablets are expected to be distributed during the first general body meeting following the mayoral election on February 10, marking a significant step in integrating elected representatives into the corporation’s e-governance framework.

Boost to e-governance efforts

Panvel recently topped the state rankings among municipal corporations in e-governance implementation, and civic officials said the initiative is designed to extend that digital efficiency beyond the administrative machinery to the political wing as well.

With the PMC already operating on a paperless e-office system, corporators will now be encouraged to submit correspondence, suggestions and ward-related issues through official digital channels. This is expected to reduce procedural delays and allow quicker administrative responses.

Focus on transparency and accountability

According to officials, equipping corporators with digital tools will enhance transparency and accountability while ensuring faster delivery of civic services. An officer opined that the initiative would help in immediate problem resolution and better coordination between corporators and the administration.

“The process is under discussion and will be finalised soon,” said the official.

Improved grievance monitoring

Each corporator represents between 20,000 and 35,000 citizens per ward. With direct access to the municipal website and grievance portals, corporators will be able to track complaint resolution timelines and assess compliance with service guarantee norms, strengthening public accountability.

Civic observers view the move as an effort to shift corporators from a complaint-forwarding role to active service monitors, aligning political leadership with Panvel’s broader vision of tech-driven, citizen-centric governance.

