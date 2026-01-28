 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Until February 15
Panvel Municipal Corporation has launched a special registration drive for the PM-SYM pension scheme under DAY-NULM till February 15. The scheme targets unorganised sector workers, offering a ₹3,000 monthly pension after 60, with ward-wise camps organised for enrolment.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
PMC Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Till February 15 In Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 28: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special registration drive for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). The drive will continue till February 15, civic officials said.

Appeal to eligible beneficiaries

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale appealed to eligible beneficiaries residing within the PMC limits to enrol and avail the benefits of the pension scheme.

Who can apply

The PM-SYM scheme is aimed at workers from the unorganised sector, including auto-rickshaw drivers, hawkers, small traders, domestic workers, agricultural labourers, construction workers and handloom workers. To be eligible, beneficiaries must be aged between 18 and 40 years, have a monthly income of less than Rs 15,000, and should not be members of EPFO, NPS or ESIC.

Pension benefits and documents required

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60. In the event of the beneficiary’s death, the spouse will receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500. Required documents include an Aadhaar card, bank passbook and an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Ward-wise registration camps

To facilitate enrolment, the civic body has organised ward-wise special registration camps, which will be held from 11 am to 5 pm on designated dates. Citizens have been advised to contact their nearest civic facilitation centre for registration.

Ward-wise schedule:
January 27–28: Kalbhairav Mangal Karyalaya, Kalamboli
January 29–30: Kamothe Ward Office
January 3–4: Pride Society, Sector 7, Kharghar
January 5–6: Navade Ward Office
January 10–11: Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, Panvel

