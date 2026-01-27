Panvel Municipal Corporation Secures Top Rank Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra’s 150-Day 'Sevakarmi Programme'

Panvel Municipal Corporation emerges as the top-performing civic body in Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Programme for employee service governance reforms | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 27: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has secured first rank among 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra in the state government’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Programme, an initiative aimed at improving employee service-related governance under the Chief Minister’s 150-Day agenda.

Top performance in state evaluation

The programme evaluated municipal bodies on transparent and efficient administration through a structured grading of service-related parameters. PMC scored 96 out of 100, emerging as the top performer statewide.

Nine key indicators assessed

Assessment was conducted on nine key indicators, including approval of organisational structure and service entry rules, updating and publication of seniority lists, status of promotional and direct recruitment posts, certification of reservation rosters, compassionate appointments, iGOT registration and training, and updating of service books.

Administrative reforms credited

Officials said the achievement reflects sustained administrative reforms. The recruitment processes initiated during the tenure of former Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh provided a strong foundation.

After assuming office, current Commissioner Mangesh Chitale prioritised employee service matters, including seniority lists, assured career progression schemes, promotions and timely recruitment, which strengthened the corporation’s performance.

Team effort behind success

The success was achieved under the guidance of the Commissioner, with significant efforts by Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kailas Gavade, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge and their team.

The recognition is expected to further boost administrative efficiency and employee motivation within the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

