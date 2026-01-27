 Panvel Municipal Corporation Secures Top Rank Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra’s 150-Day 'Sevakarmi Programme'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Secures Top Rank Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra’s 150-Day 'Sevakarmi Programme'

Panvel Municipal Corporation Secures Top Rank Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra’s 150-Day 'Sevakarmi Programme'

Panvel Municipal Corporation has ranked first among 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra under the state’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Programme, scoring 96 out of 100. The ranking recognises PMC’s transparent and efficient employee service governance and sustained administrative reforms.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation emerges as the top-performing civic body in Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Programme for employee service governance reforms | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 27: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has secured first rank among 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra in the state government’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Programme, an initiative aimed at improving employee service-related governance under the Chief Minister’s 150-Day agenda.

Top performance in state evaluation

The programme evaluated municipal bodies on transparent and efficient administration through a structured grading of service-related parameters. PMC scored 96 out of 100, emerging as the top performer statewide.

Nine key indicators assessed

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Stamp Duty Waiver On Sale Of Enemy Properties
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Stamp Duty Waiver On Sale Of Enemy Properties
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends Amid Dance Competition
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends Amid Dance Competition
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Extension Of Government Land Lease Period Upto 49 Years
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Extension Of Government Land Lease Period Upto 49 Years
Poster-Pasting Gang Busted In Western Railway Suburban Trains, 42,000 Posters Seized
Poster-Pasting Gang Busted In Western Railway Suburban Trains, 42,000 Posters Seized

Assessment was conducted on nine key indicators, including approval of organisational structure and service entry rules, updating and publication of seniority lists, status of promotional and direct recruitment posts, certification of reservation rosters, compassionate appointments, iGOT registration and training, and updating of service books.

Administrative reforms credited

Officials said the achievement reflects sustained administrative reforms. The recruitment processes initiated during the tenure of former Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh provided a strong foundation.

After assuming office, current Commissioner Mangesh Chitale prioritised employee service matters, including seniority lists, assured career progression schemes, promotions and timely recruitment, which strengthened the corporation’s performance.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor’s Post Reserved For OBC General Category
article-image

Team effort behind success

The success was achieved under the guidance of the Commissioner, with significant efforts by Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kailas Gavade, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge and their team.

The recognition is expected to further boost administrative efficiency and employee motivation within the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Extension Of Government Land Lease Period Upto 49 Years
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Extension Of Government Land Lease Period Upto 49 Years
Poster-Pasting Gang Busted In Western Railway Suburban Trains, 42,000 Posters Seized
Poster-Pasting Gang Busted In Western Railway Suburban Trains, 42,000 Posters Seized
Mumbai News: 101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Recalls Goa’s Liberation At School Bicentenary
Mumbai News: 101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Recalls Goa’s Liberation At School Bicentenary
VIDEO: 'Maharashtra To Gain Significantly From India-EU Trade Deal,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
VIDEO: 'Maharashtra To Gain Significantly From India-EU Trade Deal,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Navi Mumbai News: Silver Jubilee Gurudevagiri Pilgrimage Festival To Be Held From January 30 To...
Navi Mumbai News: Silver Jubilee Gurudevagiri Pilgrimage Festival To Be Held From January 30 To...