Poster-Pasting Gang Busted In Western Railway Suburban Trains, 42,000 Posters Seized | Representative Image

In a major crackdown on illegal poster pasting inside suburban local trains, a special headquarters team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Western Railway, busted a gang allegedly involved in the activity and seized around 42,000 posters from their possession.

Operation Based on Intelligence

The operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence received from a confidential informant by Sub-Inspector Santosh Soni, who was leading the special team constituted under the direction of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Division, Western Railway.

Apart from that team comprised Sub-Inspector Santosh Soni (Team In-Charge), Assistant Sub-Inspector Vivekanand Mali, Head Constables Ravindra Gaikar and Pushpendra, and Constables Priyadarshan, Arjun Singh, Hemant, and Pradeep Faujda.

Raid at Kashimira

Acting on the tip-off, the team conducted a raid at Laxmi Nagar in the Kashimira area of Mumbai, where they apprehended the alleged kingpins of the poster-pasting racket — Baba Riyaz Chaudhary alias Akram Baba and Salim Baba alias Sallu — along with three of their associates, Irshad Chauhan, Mohammed Shoaib, and Mohammed Shakir.

Posters Seized, Accused Held

During the operation, the RPF recovered a large consignment of posters reportedly meant to be pasted inside local trains. ,"A total of 42,000 posters were seized and documented through a formal seizure panchnama.

Also Watch:

Further Legal Action

All the accused, along with the seized material, were subsequently handed over to the Bhayander RPF post for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Railway authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining cleanliness and preventing defacement of public property in suburban trains and railway premises, and warned that strictly action will continue against those involved in such illegal activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/