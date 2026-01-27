VIDEO: 'Maharashtra To Gain Significantly From India-EU Trade Deal,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will boost Maharashtra’s exports, industry growth and farmer incomes | ANI

Mumbai, Jan 27: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Maharashtra stands to benefit significantly from the historic India–EU Free Trade Agreement.

Key sectors set for growth

Key sectors such as textiles and apparel, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices, automobiles and auto components, base metals, electronics, gems and jewellery are expected to witness accelerated growth, enhanced competitiveness and expanded access to global markets. Moreover, farmers will also benefit significantly, he added.

The deal between India and the EU is going to change the entire space of international trade. Congratulations to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji for transforming this historic deal into a reality.



(Mumbai | 27-1-2026)

CM highlights strategic importance of pact

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “The India–EU Free Trade Agreement marks a strategic breakthrough in India’s global trade engagement under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“Referred to as the ‘Mother of all trade deals’, this landmark agreement integrates India with 27 European countries, collectively accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global GDP. The agreement unlocks unprecedented market access for Indian exports, with over 99 per cent of Indian goods receiving preferential entry into the European Union. As a result, exports worth ₹6.41 lakh crore are poised for a major take-off, particularly across labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, marine products, and gems and jewellery.”

Boost for agriculture and workforce mobility

In addition, the India–EU FTA opens favourable market access for India’s agricultural and processed food exports, delivering significant benefits to farmers and agri-value chains. A future-ready mobility framework further expands global opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Indian professionals, strengthening India’s position in the global economy, he remarked.

“A defining step towards deeper international economic cooperation and sustained, trade-led growth, the India–EU Free Trade Agreement reinforces India’s global economic footprint while positioning Maharashtra as a leading driver of export-oriented development,” said the Chief Minister.

Link with recent investment push

The FTA between India and the EU comes days after the Maharashtra government signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit. In addition, the government has held preliminary talks for another investment of Rs 7 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore, for which MoUs are expected to be signed in the next one or two months.

Wide range of sectors covered

The Chief Minister said these investments are from industry and services, including artificial intelligence data centres, quantum computing, technology, data centres, semiconductors, healthcare, food processing, renewable energy, green skills, electric vehicles, urban transformation, green steel, shipbuilding, sustainability, fintech, digital infrastructure and textiles.

“Of these investments, 83 per cent is foreign direct investment, while 16 per cent investment involves foreign entities and foreign technology. Some of these investments are for import substitution. These MoUs are from companies from 18 countries, including the US, the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, the UAE, Norway and Canada, among others,” he revealed.

