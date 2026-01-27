Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder

23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi | Representative Image

Thane: A 23-year-old cloth trader was allegedly beaten to death following a family dispute in Thane's Bhiwandi. A case of murder has been registered against three relatives of the deceased.

According to a PTI report, the incident occurred on Monday near a hotel located in a slum area of Shantinagar. The victim, identified as Dilshad Maqbul Ahmed Shah, was engaged in the business of selling clothes. Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, Shah had been residing in Bhiwandi for work.

Reason behind the murder

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shantinagar Police Station said the accused and the victim were closely related. "A dispute had taken place earlier involving the family, which later escalated into a violent attack resulting in the death of the victim," the Inspector said as quoted by PTI.

Police said the conflict stemmed from an argument on January 25, when Shah reportedly objected to mediation attempts by his maternal aunt and her husband. In a fit of anger, the accused trio allegedly assaulted Dilshad Shah with an iron rod, causing him fatal injuries.

Identity of the accused

The accused, all aged 25 years or below, were identified as Asif Abdulhakim Shah (20), Alihasan Abdulhakim Shah (23) and Muzaffar Abdulhakim Shah (25), residents of Shantinagar in Bhiwandi.

Who lodged the complaint?

The complaint against the relatives was lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Gulzar Maqbul Ahmed Shah (25), who is also a cloth trader and lives in the same locality. Based on his statement, police registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident on Saturday, January 24, a 33-year-old NM College professor was stabbed to death at Malad railway station in Mumbai's western suburbs. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), victim Alok Kumar Singh was travelling from Vile Parle towards Kandivali when he was fatally attacked around 5.40 pm. Singh reportedly got into an argument with a co-passenger on a local train during his journey.

However, as the train reached Malad station, the man stabbed Singh with a sharp weapon, causing him to collapse. The attacker then fled the spot, leaving Singh bleeding profusely. When shifted to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.

(With inputs from PTI)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/