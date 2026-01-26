Mumbai: ‘I Was Waiting At Home, But...’ - NM College Professor's Wife On Husband's Murder At Malad Railway Station

Malad Train Murder |

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking incident, what was meant to be a birthday celebration turned into a night of grief for the wife of a 33-year-old NM College professor, who was stabbed to death at Malad railway station on Saturday. A minor argument between the victim, Alok Kumar Singh and the accused, while they were alighting from a Borivali-bound local train, escalated into a brutal attack.

According to a Maharashtra Times report, Professor Singh was a resident of Malad East and lived with his wife, Pooja, in Pratap Nagar SRA Society. She said that she was waiting for him to return home, but instead got a call that he met with a train accident. "I was waiting at home, but he didn't come. I got a call that my husband had been in a train accident. All my happiness has been taken away," she said as quoted by Maharashtra Times.

Family Raises Questions Over Delay In Medical Assistance

Moreover, the family has also raised serious questions over delay in medical assistance, claiming that timely help could have saved Alok's life. His family members claimed that Singh was made to sit on the platform at Malad railway station for nearly 30 minutes while waiting for an ambulance.

His wife questioned, "He was alive for a long time after the attack. Why wasn't he taken to a nearby hospital immediately? Why was he allowed to bleed for so long?"

His brother-in-law added that immediate medical attention could have saved Alok's life. "If he had been taken to the hospital outside Malad station immediately, he might have survived," said Singh.

However, the Borivali GRP Senior Police Inspector denied any lapse in medical assistance, stating that Alok was made to sit as they were waiting for an ambulance. The officer said peak-hour congestion caused a delay of around 20 minutes for the ambulance to reach the station. It then took another 10 minutes to shift the injured man into the ambulance, followed by an additional 15 to 20 minutes to reach the hospital.

Accused Caught Within 12-hour time

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 27-year-old daily-wage labourer in connection with the fatal stabbing of a professor at a crowded railway station here within 12 hours of the crime. According to the Borivali GRP, the accused, Omkar Eknath Shinde, was apprehended from the Kurar area of the western suburb for the murder that took place on Saturday evening.

Shinde, a labourer engaged in metal polishing work, stabbed Singh in the stomach on platform no 1 of Malad railway station. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.



