MPCB Secures Top Rank In Maharashtra’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus Programme, Excels In E-Governance

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has secured first rank in the state’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus evaluation, scoring 84 out of 100, and also emerged as a top performer in e-governance. The achievement highlights MPCB’s focus on transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric administration.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board achieves top rank in the state’s 150-Day Sevakarmi Plus evaluation and emerges as a leading performer in e-governance reforms | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has secured first rank in the state government’s 150-day Sevakarmi Plus evaluation, while it ranked fifth among top performers in the e-Governance evaluation.

Top rank in Sevakarmi Plus evaluation

"As Maharashtra moves towards Developed Maharashtra 2047, to achieve transparent, dynamic and accountable good governance, a 150-day Sevakarmi Plus programme was implemented under administrative reforms. This programme aimed to evaluate the service-related progress of officers and employees working in establishments such as boards, corporations, authorities, universities, autonomous institutions, public undertakings, commissions and local self-government bodies under various administrative departments. Under this programme, the MPCB scored 84 out of 100 marks in the evaluation of service-related progress and secured first rank among boards in the state,” officials said.

Nine parameters assessed

The evaluation covered nine parameters, including organisational structure, service entry rules, seniority lists, promotion status, direct recruitment status, roster registers, compassionate appointments, iGOT registration and training, and updating of employees’ service books.

MPCB Member Secretary M. Devender Singh said, “Securing first rank among boards in the state reflects that the Board’s functioning is becoming more transparent and dynamic.”

Strong performance in e-Governance

Meanwhile, the MPCB secured fifth rank in the e-Governance evaluation conducted under the Chief Minister’s 150-Day Programme, competing with 97 boards, corporations and authorities across the state.

“This achievement reflects the Board’s strong commitment to digital transformation, technology-driven administration and the delivery of citizen-centric services, bringing transparency and accountability at every stage for the benefit of all stakeholders across the state,” Singh said.

Commitment to reforms

“The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board remains firmly committed to accelerating its e-Governance reforms, government process re-engineering and setting new benchmarks in transparent, efficient and accessible public service delivery,” said Board Chairman Siddhesh Kadam.

