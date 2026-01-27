Navi Mumbai News: Silver Jubilee Gurudevagiri Pilgrimage Festival To Be Held From January 30 To February 1

Silver Jubilee Gurudevagiri Pilgrimage Festival To Be Held From January 30 To February 1 | JUSTDial

The 25th Gurudevagiri Pilgrimage Festival (Silver Jubilee celebrations), organised by the Sree Narayana Mandir Samiti, will be held from January 30 to February 1, the organisers announced here on Wednesday.

Organisers Outline Programme

Announcing the programme, Samiti President M. I. Damodaran, Chairman N. Mohandas, and General Secretary O. K. Prasad said that the three-day religious and cultural festival will feature traditional rituals, cultural performances, and a large public gathering.

Day One Rituals

The festival will commence on Thursday, January 30, with Mahaganapati Homam, Guru Pooja, and Usha Pooja in the morning, followed by the hoisting of the ceremonial flag at 7.30 am. The Paranikkal ceremony will follow, and afternoon pooja will be held at 10.30 am. Mahaprasadam will be served from 1.00 pm.

Cultural Events Evening

A discourse by Swami Guruprasad is scheduled at 2.30 pm, followed by cultural programmes presented by units 1 to 30 of the Samiti. In the evening, ‘Gurudeva Mahatmyam’ Kathakali, presented by Kerala Kalamandalam, will be staged at 7.30 pm, followed by Mahaprasadam at 9.00 pm.

Read Also Around 200 Volunteers Celebrate Republic Day By Removing Over Two Tons Of Trash From Mangroves In...

Also Watch:

Consecration Anniversary Observance

Friday, January 31, marks the consecration anniversary of the temples. After Ganapati Homam and regular poojas, Kalasha Pooja and Navakam Panchagavyam will be performed from 8.30 am, followed by Kalasha Ezhunallikkal and Kalashabhishekam at 11.00 am, and afternoon Pooja thereafter. Mahaprasadam will be served at 1.30 pm.

Plays And Seva

Cultural programmes by units 31 to 39 of the Samiti will begin at 2.30 pm. From 5.00 pm, the play “Nizhalalukku Nirabhedamo” by Sree Narayana Mandir Samiti Kalakshetra will be staged, followed by “Athijeevankattu” by Adam Theatres. Bhagavathi Seva will be held at 7.30 pm, followed by Mahaprasadam at 9.00 pm.

Final Day Procession

On the final day, Sunday, February 1, after the regular morning poojas, the divine tooth relic of Sree Narayana Guru will be kept for public darshan at 8.30 am. Monks from the Sivagiri Ashram will conduct the poojas.

Grand Chariot Rally

A grand procession will begin at 10.00 am from Shivaji Chowk, Nerul East, carrying a portrait of Sree Narayana Guru on a flower-decorated chariot, accompanied by traditional art forms including Nagaswaram, Chendamelam, Singari Melam, tableaux, and women carrying thalams.

Public Conference Finale

The concluding public conference, presided over by Samiti President M. I. Damodaran, will be chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. MLA Mandatai Matre, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, IPS, and former MP Rahul Shewale will attend as special guests.

Also Watch:

Evening Rituals

In the evening, following Gurupuja and Deeparadhana, Thayambaka will be performed, and Mahaprasadam will be served.

Contact Information

For further details, contact: 7304085880 / 9820165311 / 9892045445.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/