Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor’s Post Reserved For OBC General Category

Panvel, Jan 22: The reservation for the Mayor’s post of Panvel Municipal Corporation has been officially declared, bringing an end to speculation following the recently concluded civic elections. The mayoral post has been reserved for the OBC (Other Backward Classes) – General category, as announced through the reservation draw.

Panvel Municipal Corporation is regarded as one of the leading civic bodies in the rapidly developing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Since the completion of elections, there had been widespread anticipation across the city regarding the reservation status of the Mayor’s position.

Council strength and election results

The municipal corporation has a total strength of 78 corporators. In the election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear majority with 55 seats, while the Shetkari Kamgar Party won nine seats.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) secured five seats, the Indian National Congress four seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) two seats each, and one seat was won by an Independent candidate.

Mayor likely to be from BJP

With the BJP commanding a decisive majority, it is widely expected that the party will secure the Mayor’s post. Following the announcement of the reservation, the name of the new Mayor is expected to be declared in the coming days.

